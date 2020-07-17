Liven up 2020 with Razor’s Electric Crazy Cart XL: $549 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Razor Electric Crazy Cart XL for $549 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is a match for the best Amazon price we have tracked in over a year. If you’ve been looking for a way to liven up 2020, Razor’s “Ultimate Drifting Machine” is ready to come to your rescue. It’s powered by a 36V rechargeable battery and can propel you at up to 14MPH speeds. Razor’s patented drift system lets drivers easily control spins, cornering, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of Amazon shoppers.

Ready to take on a new hobby? If so, coding may be calling your name. Sphero’s Robotic Soccer Ball takes orders from either JavaScript or Swift and is currently 45% off. This allows you to score it for $28, making now an excellent time to nab your own.

Coding isn’t enjoyable for everyone, so perhaps the sale we spotted on Nerf’s iPhone-ready Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint bundle would be a better fit. It has also been marked down by 45%, ushering in an affordable $25 price tag. Two blasters and smartphone straps are included, and a companion app lets players use GPS to keep tabs on the opposition.

Razor Electric Crazy Cart XL features:

This full-size adult version of the award-winning Crazy Cart is a high-powered drift cart for the kid in all of us

Features variable speed foot pedal acceleration reaches speeds up to 14 mph

Patented drift system allows the driver completely control their drifts, spins, and cornering

