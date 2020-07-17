Liven up 2020 with Razor’s Electric Crazy Cart XL: $549 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Razor Electric Crazy Cart XL for $549 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is a match for the best Amazon price we have tracked in over a year. If you’ve been looking for a way to liven up 2020, Razor’s “Ultimate Drifting Machine” is ready to come to your rescue. It’s powered by a 36V rechargeable battery and can propel you at up to 14MPH speeds. Razor’s patented drift system lets drivers easily control spins, cornering, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of Amazon shoppers.
Ready to take on a new hobby? If so, coding may be calling your name. Sphero’s Robotic Soccer Ball takes orders from either JavaScript or Swift and is currently 45% off. This allows you to score it for $28, making now an excellent time to nab your own.
Coding isn’t enjoyable for everyone, so perhaps the sale we spotted on Nerf’s iPhone-ready Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint bundle would be a better fit. It has also been marked down by 45%, ushering in an affordable $25 price tag. Two blasters and smartphone straps are included, and a companion app lets players use GPS to keep tabs on the opposition.
Razor Electric Crazy Cart XL features:
- This full-size adult version of the award-winning Crazy Cart is a high-powered drift cart for the kid in all of us
- Features variable speed foot pedal acceleration reaches speeds up to 14 mph
- Patented drift system allows the driver completely control their drifts, spins, and cornering
