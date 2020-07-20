Foot Locker takes 20% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, ASICS, more

Foot Locker offers 20% off orders of $50 or more with promo code GET20 at checkout. Find great deals on adidas, Nike, ASICS, New Balance, Under Armour, and more. FLX members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s adidas Ultraboost Reflective Shoes are on sale from $80, which is $100 off the original rate. These shoes are lightweight and cushioned for added comfort. The reflective detailing helps to keep you visible in low light for your morning or evening runs. These popular shoes are great for workouts and with over 6,000 positive reviews, they’re rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Foot Locker.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Hautelook’s Nike Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off shoes for men and women.

