Fret Zealot teaches you how to play ukulele using LED lights: $99 (Orig. $139)

If you have ever wanted to play the ukulele, you need to try Fret Zealot. This smart learning aid attaches to your uke and lights up the frets to guide your fingers, helping you shred on four strings. Right now, you can pick up the device for just $99 (Orig. $139) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From Israel Kamakawiwoʻole to Taylor Swift, many great artists use the ukulele in their music. Fret Zealot helps you follow in their footsteps, even if you have never picked up an instrument before.

The device itself is made up of several LED light strips, which slide under the strings of your ukulele. To start learning, you simply open the free Fret Zealot app on your phone and choose a lesson.

The LEDs light up individually, showing you exactly where to put each finger and when. This means you can focus on playing, rather than constantly looking at a book or videos.

Available on iOS and Android, the Fret Zealot app offers a range of great content. Along with tutorials, you can learn notes, chords, and scales by following the lights. The app even shows you how to tune your uke before playing.

Normally priced at $139, the Fret Zealot kit is now only $99. It comes in two versions: for concert ukes and for tenor ukes.

