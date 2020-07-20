Fujifilm’s Summer Sale takes up to $800 off mirrorless cameras, lenses, more

Fufjifilm has kicked off a spring sale, discounting a selection of its cameras, accessories, and more by up to $800 via its authorized retailers’ storefronts. One standout is on the Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm lens for $499 shipped at Adorama. Also available at B&H. Down from the usual $699 going rate, which you’ll still find at Amazon right now, today’s offer saves you $200 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Equipped with a 24.2MP sensor, Fujifilm’s mirrorless camera can also record in 4K. A lightweight design pairs with a 3.5-inch articulating touchscreen display and there’s also advanced auto focus as well as enhanced low-light performance. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for additional top picks.

Other top picks from Fujifilm include:

A notable way to leverage some of your savings from today’s sale is on JOBY’s GorillaPod 3K Kit at $51. Adding this flexible tripod into the mix will ensure you can set up a camera just about anyway. Learn more about what GorillaPod can do for your shooting kit in our hands-on review.

Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera features:

Blending a stylish exterior with versatile image-making capabilities, the FUJIFILM X-A7 is a sleek mirrorless camera capable of apt stills and video recording. Featuring a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor, the X-A7 is capable of recording UHD 4K video at 29.97 fps and FHD video at 59.94 fps, as well as full-resolution continuous stills shooting at up to 6 fps.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!