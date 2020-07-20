L.L. Bean takes 20% off all backpacks with deals from just $30 + free shipping

- Jul. 20th 2020 10:40 am ET

L.L. Bean is getting ready for back to school with 20% off all backpacks when you apply promo code PACKS20 at checkout. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Comfort Carry Laptop Backpack that’s currently on sale for $63. To compare, this backpack was originally priced at $79. It can easily store your 15-inch MacBook and has cushioned shoulder straps to add comfort. It’s available in eight fun color options and both men or women can use this backpack. Plus, this style is a great option for hiking, school, traveling, or work. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to also check out the Under Armour Backpack Sale that’s going on now.

Our top picks from L.L. Bean include:

