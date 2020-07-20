Under Armour offers its popular backpacks and duffel bags at 25% off from $12

- Jul. 20th 2020 8:53 am ET

0

Under Armour is offering 25% off all backpacks and duffel bags, just in time for school. No code needed. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $65 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Undeniable 4.0 Medium Duffel Bag that’s marked down to $34 and originally was priced at $45. This duffel bag was built to last with durable material that’s waterproof and lightweight. It also has a separate shoe compartment and cushioned shoulder straps for convenience. This is a great option for gym class, workouts, traveling, and more. Plus, you can choose from three color options and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals toady.

Our top picks from Under Armour include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Under Armour

Under Armour

About the Author