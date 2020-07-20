Amazon’s Rivet Matte Black Lamp plummets to $29.50 (Save 40%, All-time low)

- Jul. 20th 2020 4:28 pm ET

Amazon is offering its Rivet Matte Black Lamp for $29.40 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This stylish lamp comes in a matte black colorway and features a standout four-legged base. A white drum shade casts a warming glow, making it a great option to keep by your bed or in a corner. Measurements work out to 10- by 10- by 18-inches. Assembly is said to be easy taking somewhere around 15-minutes to fully set it up. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t forget that Kwikset’s Touchscreen Smart Lock is still on sale for $176.50. This delivers over $40 in savings, making now an excellent time to strike. Owners will score a Z-Wave-enabled lock that can be operated using up to 30-unique passcodes.

Looking for high-end furniture? If so, you won’t be disappointed with the fresh sale we spotted at Herman Miller. Its Work Well Sale is now live and takes 15% off ergonomic desk chairs, iconic desks, and much more.

Amazon Rivet Matte Black Lamp features:

  • The matte black four-legged base makes this lamp both stable and structurally appealing. The white drum shade means this lamp casts a diffuse glow, warming any nook or corner.
  • 10″W x 10″D x 18″H
  • Metal body, white fabric shade
  • This beautifully proportioned lamp will fit easily on an end table or bookcase.
  • Assemble in 15-30 minutes
  • Indoor use only

