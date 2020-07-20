Amazon’s Rivet Matte Black Lamp plummets to $29.50 (Save 40%, All-time low)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Matte Black Lamp for $29.40 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This stylish lamp comes in a matte black colorway and features a standout four-legged base. A white drum shade casts a warming glow, making it a great option to keep by your bed or in a corner. Measurements work out to 10- by 10- by 18-inches. Assembly is said to be easy taking somewhere around 15-minutes to fully set it up. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Amazon Rivet Matte Black Lamp features:

The matte black four-legged base makes this lamp both stable and structurally appealing. The white drum shade means this lamp casts a diffuse glow, warming any nook or corner.

10″W x 10″D x 18″H

Metal body, white fabric shade

This beautifully proportioned lamp will fit easily on an end table or bookcase.

Assemble in 15-30 minutes

Indoor use only

