Modernize an entry with Kwikset’s Touchscreen Smart Lock: $176.50 (Reg. $219)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Modern Touchscreen Smart Lock (99160-016) for $176.41 shipped. That’s $40+ off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked. This luxurious-looking smart lock can be disarmed using a passcode or a smartphone. It integrates with Z-Wave, paving the way for your smart home to never stop growing. Owners stand to also benefit from automatic door locking after 30-seconds for added peace of mind. Up to 30 unique passcodes can be added, allowing you to easily manage access for family and close friends. Rated 4/5 stars.

Give yourself a place to drop off shoes and your coat by nabbing Novogratz’s Journey coat rack, bench, and storage piece at $174. It’s marked down from $219, allowing you to cash in on another $45 in savings. Buyers are bound to appreciate the level of functionality and simplicity it adds to their entryway.

Now that your home is settled, why not take Razor’s Electric Crazy Cart XL for a spin? Its cost has been slashed by $100, bringing its price down to $549. The company has dubbed it to be the “Ultimate Drifting Machine,” giving you and the rest of the family a fun way to pass the time.

Kwikset Touchscreen Smart Lock features:

Lock or unlock your door from anywhere with your supporting Z-Wave smart home system using your phone or web enabled device.

Additional features include optional automatic door locking after 30 seconds for peace of mind, one touch locking, and SecureScreen patented technology

Program up to 30 unique user codes for family, friends, or your dog walker

