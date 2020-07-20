Herman Miller upgrades your work from home setup: 15% off chairs, desks, more

Herman Miller has kicked off its new Work Well Sale, taking 15% off ergonomic desk chairs, iconic desks, and much more. Free shipping is available on everything included in today’s sale, as well. Headlining is the Nelson Swag Leg desk for $2,375.75. It typically sells for $2,795 with today’s deal matching yet another all-time low. This is my desk of choice, combining a classic mid-century design, bright colors, and modern-day adaptations to suit any Mac or PC setup. It rocks the classic Nelson Swag Leg design, along with beautiful walnut accents and dedicated storage for pens, accessories, and much more. Rated 4+ stars by Herman Miller reviewers. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout is the Eames Aluminum Group Management Chair for $1,950.75. As a comparison, it typically sells for $2,295 with today’s deal matching the best prices we see and our previous mention. As part of the iconic Eames Aluminum Group, this desk chair arrives with an all-metal form supplemented by black leather fabrics. It’s height adjustable with casters for easy moving around your space. Handmade in Michigan with a 12-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for additional top picks from today’s sale.

There’s plenty of additional deals worth checking out in the Herman Miller Work Well Sale making it a great time to finally upgrade your work from home setup. These are rare savings, which are likely to not come around again until November at this point. While we’re on the subject of organization, don’t miss the Container Store’s new line of sleek and highly visible products that make cleaning up your office, cabinets, refrigerators, and more a breeze.

Herman Miller Nelson Swag Leg Desk features:

Introduced in 1958 by then-design director, George Nelson, the Nelson Swag Leg Desk has retained its relevance for decades. These desks continue to add interest and utility to homes and offices through their graceful, architectural form and timeless materials.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!