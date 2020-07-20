This rechargeable laser tag set keeps the kids busy for $125 (Reg. $170)

Jul. 20th 2020

Surreal Brands (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Squad Hero Rechargeable Laser Tag 4-piece Set for $124.99 shipped. Down from its $170 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If your kids need something to do this summer, why not send them outside to play some laser tag? This kit includes four laser guns and vests, giving you enough for two teams of two or every kid for themselves with four players. No batteries are required here, as this gear is rechargeable and includes a base station to keep your new toys ready to go. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ditch the vest and rechargeability of today’s lead deal to save some cash. This 4-pack of multi-function laser tag guns is available for $60 shipped at Amazon. The blasters function as both the gun and the receiver here, alerting your young ones to when they’ve been hit.

However, picking up only two saves even more. Amazon has a 2-pack of multi-function laser tag guns available for $30 shipped. This is great if you only have two kids who you’re wanting to keep busy this summer.

Squad Hero Rechargeable Laser Tag Set features:

  •  Lock ’n load for a fight for domination! Strap on your vest, grab a gun, check your ammo, and transform your backyard or basement into a battle zone for an ultra-hi-tech laser tag war. Run, hide, roll, take aim, and eliminate your enemies to win the game! INCLUDES: 4 guns, 4 vests, and one charging station.
  • You never have to stop the game action to change a few dozen batteries. The guns and vests are fully rechargeable! The set includes an innovative charging station to charge all the gear at once easily. You can play approx 8 games per charge.
  • Trying to remember the score is never fun, so your guns and vests pair together! Lives and team data are automatically synced, and LCDs on the vests and guns allow you to check your status, even in the heat of battle – without having to rely on lights or audio.

