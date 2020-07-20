Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB flagship drops to mid-tier $499 on Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB in Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, or Lavender Purple for $499 shipped. That’s half the Aug 2018 launch price and the best we’ve seen on this flagship with Advanced S-Pen, 6.4 inches (160 mm) 1440p Super AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It was last on Gold Box in March for $600 where we *noted* that its 4000 mAh battery, 12-megapixel 4K camera, and 6GB of RAM were still flagship caliber. This may make a very enticing alternative for those looking at mid-tier phones with lackluster features and smaller screens. With your savings grab a 512GB SanDisk SD Card for $110 or a Micro Center 2566GB SD Card for $30

The largest battery in a note, ever When you have a long lasting battery, you really can go all day and all night

The Note9 has twice as much storage as the Note8, which means more music, more videos, more pictures, and less worry when it comes to space on your phone

The Note9 gives you a quick network connection for incredibly fast streaming and downloading, so you can do more, uninterrupted. One Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)

Still amazing on screen, but now the S pen has more power off Screen Remotely control different applications and use the S pen to capture shots from far away, scroll, and play music