Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB flagship drops to mid-tier $499 on Gold Box

- Jul. 20th 2020 6:29 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB in Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, or Lavender Purple for $499 shipped. That’s half the Aug 2018 launch price and the best we’ve seen on this flagship with Advanced S-Pen, 6.4 inches (160 mm) 1440p Super AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It was last on Gold Box in March for $600 where we *noted* that its 4000 mAh battery, 12-megapixel 4K camera, and 6GB of RAM were still flagship caliber. This may make a very enticing alternative for those looking at mid-tier phones with lackluster features and smaller screens. With your savings grab a 512GB SanDisk SD Card for $110 or a Micro Center 2566GB SD Card for $30

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Features:

  • The largest battery in a note, ever When you have a long lasting battery, you really can go all day and all night
  • The Note9 has twice as much storage as the Note8, which means more music, more videos, more pictures, and less worry when it comes to space on your phone
  • The Note9 gives you a quick network connection for incredibly fast streaming and downloading, so you can do more, uninterrupted. One Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)
  • Still amazing on screen, but now the S pen has more power off Screen Remotely control different applications and use the S pen to capture shots from far away, scroll, and play music
  • At 6.4 Inches, the Note9 has the largest screen of any Galaxy phone Perfect for gaming and streaming, our super AMOLED display is bigger than ever before

