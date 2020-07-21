Apple’s movie bundle and Marvel sale starts at $10, rentals, more from $1

Apple is starting Tuesday off with a movie bundle sale featuring action films, comics, and more. All of which will become a permanent part of your library of content. You’ll also find the usual batch of titles on sale from $5, Marvel titles for $10, and this week’s $1 HD rental. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
Movie bundle promo headlines this week’s sale
A fresh batch of movie bundle deals have popped up this morning on Apple’s iTunes storefront. Going with these multi-film collections makes it even easier to quickly expand your library to include new films this summer. Here are some of our top picks:
- Jurassic World 5-film: $25 (Reg. $50)
- Hobbit/Lord of the Rings 6-film: $40 (Reg. $60)
- Batman 4-film: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Batman The Complete Animated Series: $40 (Reg. $80)
- John Wick 1-3: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Batman/Super-Man 11-film: $45 (Reg. $80)
- DC Universe 6-film: $30 (Reg. $60)
- X-Men 6-film: $50 (Reg. $65)
- Dark Knight Trilogy: $25 (Reg. $40)
- Hobbit 3-film: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Matrix Trilogy: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Blade Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Batman Complete Series: $75 (Reg. $100)
- Spider-Man Trilogy: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Snow White and Huntsman: $10 (Reg. $20)
Other notable deals
- Invisible Man: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Avengers Endgame: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Black Panther: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Captain America: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Captain Marvel: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Iron Man: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Avengers Infinity War: $10 (Reg. $20)
- MIB International: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Armageddon: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Mule: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Horrible Bosses: $5 (Reg. $10)
This week’s $1 HD rental is Mortal Kombat Legends Scropion’s Revenge. Usually $5 or more, this is the best rental price we’ve tracked all-time at Apple.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!