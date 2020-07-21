Apple’s movie bundle and Marvel sale starts at $10, rentals, more from $1

- Jul. 21st 2020 9:09 am ET

0

Apple is starting Tuesday off with a movie bundle sale featuring action films, comics, and more. All of which will become a permanent part of your library of content. You’ll also find the usual batch of titles on sale from $5, Marvel titles for $10, and this week’s $1 HD rental. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Movie bundle promo headlines this week’s sale

A fresh batch of movie bundle deals have popped up this morning on Apple’s iTunes storefront. Going with these multi-film collections makes it even easier to quickly expand your library to include new films this summer. Here are some of our top picks:

Other notable deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is Mortal Kombat Legends Scropion’s Revenge. Usually $5 or more, this is the best rental price we’ve tracked all-time at Apple.

