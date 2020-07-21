Banana Republic’s Summer Sale takes up to 75% off clearance and 40% off sitewide

- Jul. 21st 2020 9:40 am ET

0

Banana Republic Summer Sale takes up to 75% off sale styles and 40% off everything else. Prices are as marked. Plus, if you buy a mask, you can get an extra 10% off the remainder of your purchase with code EXTRA10 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Look great while playing golf with the Luxury-Touch Performance Polo. This shirt was originally priced at $55, however during the sale you can find it for $27. It can easily be dressed up or down and has sweat-wicking properties to help you stay cool. You can find it in several color options and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

