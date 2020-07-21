Banana Republic’s Summer Sale takes up to 75% off clearance and 40% off sitewide

Banana Republic Summer Sale takes up to 75% off sale styles and 40% off everything else. Prices are as marked. Plus, if you buy a mask, you can get an extra 10% off the remainder of your purchase with code EXTRA10 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Look great while playing golf with the Luxury-Touch Performance Polo. This shirt was originally priced at $55, however during the sale you can find it for $27. It can easily be dressed up or down and has sweat-wicking properties to help you stay cool. You can find it in several color options and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Luxury-Touch Performance Golf Polo $27 (Orig. $55)
- 9-inch Slim Core Temp Shorts $31 (Orig. $70)
- Slim Rapid Movement Denim Jean $50 (Orig. $129)
- Slim-Fit Tech-Stretch Cotton Shirt $35 (Orig. $90)
- Vintage 100% Cotton Henley T-Shirt $21 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Linen Puff-Sleeve Top $30 (Orig. $50)
- High-Rise 5-inch Linen-Blend Short $42 (Orig. $70)
- Ribbed Knit Cropped Jumpsuit $71 (Orig. $119)
- High-Rise Wide-Leg Cropped Jean $59 (Orig. $99)
- Halter-Neck Sweater Tank $42 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out Foot Locker’s Flash Sale that’s offering 20% off orders of $50 or more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!