CyberPower’s 6-Outlet UPS won’t let an outage take you down: $74 (Save $30+)

Amazon is offering the CyberPower 6-Outlet UPS (RT650) for $74 shipped. That’s $30+ off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. This uninterruptible power supply boasts a total of six outlets. Every single one of these is protected from surges and three of them aim to keep devices powered throughout an intermittent power outage. USB connectivity is onboard, allowing you to configure automatic shutdown settings on Windows, Linux, and macOS. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If your primary concern is regarding surge protection and have a large number of outlets, it’s hard to go wrong with Anker expansive Power Strip. It’s all yours for $29 and boasts 12 AC outlets, 3 USB ports, and a 6-foot cable to ensure it can easily reach your room’s power source. I’ve owned three of these for about a year or so and have yet to be disappointed by them.

Have you ever thought of going completely mobile? I’ve ditched a traditional desk in favor of working from a portable device. You can do so too with Microsoft Surface Pro X. A fresh discount slices $300 off at Amazon, allowing you to scoop up an LTE-equipped model for $1,000.

CyberPower 6-Outlet UPS (RT650) features:

6 NEMA 5-15R OUTLETS: (3) Battery Backup & Surge Protected Outlets, (3) Surge Protected Outlets safeguard kiosk computer systems, credit card machines and receipt printers

LED INDICATORS: LED status lights indicate Power-On and wiring faults

USB CONNECTIVITY: HID compliant USB port enables full integration with built-in power management and auto-shutdown features of Windows, Linux and Mac OS X

