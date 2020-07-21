Microsoft Surface Pro X boasts LTE + 13-hour battery life: $1,000 ($300 off)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro X 3GHz/8GB/256GB Wi-Fi + 4G LTE for $999.99 shipped. That’s $300 off the typical rate there and is a price we’ve seen beaten just a couple times before. This capable device blurs the line between tablet and laptop with an exceptionally thin and lightweight profile. It measures a mere 7.3mm deep, and at 1.7-pounds it weighs roughly 40% less than a MacBook Air. This specific model boasts support for LTE, allowing you to easily add it to your carrier of choice and work while almost anywhere. Owners are bound to love its touch-enabled 13-inch PixelSense display especially given it’s edge-to-edge design. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Take mobile productivity to new heights with Microsoft’s Surface Pro X Keyboard for $106. Today’s savings are more than large enough to cover it, and you’re bound to love having a full mechanical keyset, backlit keys, and large trackpad. It magnetically clicks into place, allowing you to both quickly and easily get up and running.

Oh, and while we’re talking PCs that blur the line between mobile and traditional form-factors, let’s not forget about the refreshed Samsung Galaxy Book S. It’s the ‘first device’ to adopt Intel’s hybrid Lakefield CPU, ensuring full backwards compatibility while also leveling up battery life. Read all about it in yesterday’s news coverage.

And if you need somewhere to stow your new device while on-the-go, be sure to take a moment and swing by today’s backpack roundup. There you’ll find Amazon discounts up to 45% off brands that include Thule, Osprey, Timbuk2, and others. Our top pick is Osprey’s Arcane Small Laptop Backpack at under $48, and it’d be a perfect fit for your new Surface.

Microsoft Surface Pro X features:

No Wi-Fi, no problem — in addition to Wi-Fi, every model comes enabled with blazing-fast LTE Advanced Pro connectivity

Perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle — sleek and slim, in Matte Black, Surface Pro X is just 7.3mm thin and starts at 1.7 pounds

See more and do more on a 13” screen. Virtually edge-to-edge PixelSense Display touchscreen and Surface signature 3:2 ratio gives you the most workspace possible

