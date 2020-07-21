De’Longhi’s 4-in-1 AC, dehumidifier, and heater now $300 (Refurb, Orig. $650)

Today only, Woot is offering the De’Longhi Pinguino 4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner (PACEL290HLWKC) for $299.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $650, refurbished models sell for around $400 at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. Rated for rooms up to 700-sq. ft., not only is this an air conditioner, but also a dehumidifier, fan, and heater for year-round use. Features include a remote control, a BioSilver filter that “helps to prevent the growth of mold, mildew and bacteria,” and no-drip technology. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 65% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

If you would prefer to take the in-window route, these TCL options start from $180 on Amazon. While the under $250 models won’t cover a space as large as today’s lead deal, they are as much as $120 less. Or just grab this mini desktop model for the home office at $60 and call it a day.

Be sure to head over to our home goods deal hub for additional offers on items for around the house. You’ll find deals on furniture, home office supplies, vacuums, tools, and even a rare 15% off sale at Herman Miller on chairs, desks, and much more.

More on the De’Longhi Pinguino 4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner:

Experience maximum comfort with the PAC EL290HLWKC De’Longhi Pinguino Plus Whisper Cool Portable Air Conditioner with Heat and Real Feel Option — a powerful 4-in-1 unit with cooling, dehumidifying and fan, designed for rooms up to 700 square feet. Use the handy heat option to take the chill out of cool nights and mornings. Watch TV or sleep peacefully with Whisper Cool technology which makes 50% less noise than previous models. Utilize the Real Feel setting which reduces the temperature while controlling humidity, offering you the best comfort level possible.

