Build a home media server with Intel’s NUC 8 Pro at $419 (Save $100), more

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H currently offers the Intel NUC 8 Pro NUC8v5PNK Kit for $419 shipped. Down from its $519 going rate, here you’ll save $100 while bringing the price down to a new all-time low. Intel’s latest NUC just hit the scene earlier in the year and comes equipped with an 8th Generation Core i5 processor. The low-profile design allows you to add up to 64GB of RAM and an M.2 SSD slot rounds out the user upgradability. Ideal for using as a home media server and more, there’s four USB 3.0 slots, a Thunderbolt 3 port, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. Reviews are still coming in on this new release, but other Intel NUCs are highly-rated. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Intel NUC 10 Performance Kit for $325.47. Typically fetching $429, today’s offer marks a new Amazon low and saves you $104. This NUC has a similar form-factor to the lead deal, but with a 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor. There’s also six USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, USB-C, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’d rather get started with a more affordable solution to setting up a home server, right now this Raspberry Pi 4 kit is down to $40. Saving you 33% from the going rate, this marks a new all-time low and a great option for running Homebridge and the like.

Intel NUC 8 Pro features:

Build your own compact desktop with the Intel NUC 8 Pro NUC8v5PNK Kit. This compact desktop houses an 8th Gen 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-8365U Quad-Core processor. Add your own RAM, up to 64GB 2400 MHz DDR4, via the two memory slots. For storage, you can add an M.2 2280 SSD. When it comes to ports, you’ll have plenty of options, such as HDMI 2.0a and USB Type-A.

