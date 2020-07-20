An all-time low brings this Raspberry Pi 4 kit down to $40 (Save 33%)

Best Buy is currently offering the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 2GB Power Supply Kit for $39.99 shipped. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. While the Pi 4 retails for $35, when you throw in shipping and what’s included here, you’ll pay well over the price of today’s starter kit. Raspberry Pi 4 comes equipped with 2GB of RAM alongside a 64-bit quad-core processor that’s versatile enough to run a variety of programs. So whether you’re looking to assemble a retro arcade, center your smart home around a new platform, or turn your favorite speaker into an AirPlay-enabled one, it’s up for the task. Included in this bundle is the miniature computer itself alongside a power supply, giving you all the necessities to get started. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Get in the Raspberry Pi tinkering game for less when you opt for the Pi Zero W instead. This miniature computer is even more compact than the Pi 4, while stilling offering much of the functionality of the larger version. Over at Amazon you can score a starter set from CanaKit with all the essentials for $33. Alongside a power supply and the Pi Zero W, you’ll get a case and more.

While we’re talking Raspberry Pi, the Foundation recently unveiled its upgraded 12.3MP camera module with interchangeable lens support that you can learn all about right here. The folks over at CrowPi2 are also leveraging the micro computer for a STEAM laptop.

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 2GB Kit features:

Design and build a working computer with this Raspberry Pi 4 kit. The CanaKit USB-C power supply and included heat sinks allow for dependable performance and cooler operating levels, while the 64-bit quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM make it easy run a range of applications. This Raspberry Pi 4 kit comes with Gigabit Ethernet and Bluetooth 5.0 technology for reliable connectivity.

