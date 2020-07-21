Divergent is $5 during Microsoft Summer of Savings, Lord of the Rings $9, more

Microsoft’s Summer of Savings movie sale is back with a slew of new titles from $5. Our favorite from the sale is Divergent, which drops to $4.99 in digital HD today. Normally $13 for the same quality at Google Play, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Based on the #1 best-seller, Divergent is an action-adventure movie like no other set in a future world where people are divided into factions based on human virtues. Tris, the star of the movie, finds out she’ll never fit into any group, but she doesn’t know everything that really means quite yet. It’s honestly one of my favorite trilogies from the 2010s, and a must-watch if you like sci-fi/thrillers. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites or drop by Microsoft to view everything on sale.

We’re also spotting that Microsoft is offering The Lord of the Rings Trilogy for $8.99 in digital HD. Normally $20 at iTunes, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in a while. You’re essentially paying $3 for each movie, which is a killer value for this must-see trilogy. Lord of the Rings is also among my favorite trilogies of all time, beating out just about any other series I’ve ever seen. I love rewatching these classics, and should you purchase them, make sure to set up Movies Anywhere so the licenses are transferred to other streaming services, making it easy to watch them anywhere.

Our top $5 picks:

Don’t miss out on Apple’s movie bundle and Marvel sales. You’ll find rentals for $1 and other titles from $10, depending on what you’re looking for. A stand-out is the Hobbit/Lord of the Rings 6-movie bundle for $40, saving you $20 from its regular rate.

