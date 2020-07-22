Amazon’s $5 movie sale includes Space Jam, Twister, The Iron Giant, more

Amazon is expanding your digital movie library with its digital HD sale that brings a wide selection of titles down to just $5. One of our favorites is Space Jam, which regularly goes for $10. This cult-classic stars Michael Jordan, Bill Murray, and Wayne Knight, plus Loony Toons like Bugs Bunny and more. Jordan must help the Toons win a basketball game against a group of outer space creatures. What happens if they lose? Well, you’ll just have to watch it to find out. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorite $5 movies at Amazon.

$5 movies at Amazon:

Looking for other titles? Swing by Microsoft’s Summer of Savings sale with a slew of other movies for just $5. You’ll find sci-fi/thrillers there like the Divergent series, Rambo, Fast Color, and much more.

More on Space Jam:

Basketball superstar Michael Jordan and cartoon favorite Bugs Bunny team up with other basketball greats and Looney Tunes characters in this combination animated/live-action feature. Jordan must help the Looney Tunes gang with a basketball game against a group of outer space creatures whose plan, if they win, is to kidnap the Looney Tunes and take them to a failing intergalactic amusement park as the latest attraction. Also starring Academy Award-nominee Bill Murray (“Lost in Translation,” “Charlie’s Angels”) and Wayne Knight (TV’s “Seinfeld,” “Rat Race”). Gene Shalit says this movie is “for adults, kids, teenagers, women, men, boys, girls, old folks, young folks, Jordan fans, Bill Murray fans, Wayne Knight fans and every Looney Tunes lover who wants to revel in Bugs Bunny and his pals at their looney tuniest.” MPAA Rating: NOTRATED © 1996 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

