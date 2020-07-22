Canon has kicked off a new refurbished camera sale this morning with some of the best prices on high-end DSLRs, point-and-shooters, and more we’ve seen this year. Shipping rates vary by location and product weight. Our top pick is the certified refurbished Canon EOS RP Full Frame Mirrorless at $728.99 when promo code BRN8B7D is applied during checkout. Regularly $999 in new condition at Amazon and other retailers, today’s deal equates to the best price we’ve tracked to date as a refurb. Canon’s “lightest, smallest full-frame EOS camera” offers an ultra-portable design with a 26.2MP sensor and a 3-inch LCD touch screen. It’s a solid upgrade from some of Canon’s lower-end DSLRs but won’t break the bank either. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout is the refurbished EOS Rebel T7 DSLR with 18-55 and 75-300mm lens kits for $324 with promo code BRN8B7D at checkout. It typically goes for around $500. This camera sports a 24.1MP sensor and offers two lenses with a wide overall focal range, ensuring that you can capture just about any memory. It’ll record 1080p footage, making it great for recording major life events, too. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Canon famously offers one of the best refurbished programs out there, with a full 1-year warranty across the board and a promise of “comprehensive quality assurance inspections, replacing any needed parts with genuine equipment.”

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s best deals in Canon’s refurbished sale. This is a great chance to pick up some new camera equipment at a steep discount. Browse the entire promotion right here.

Canon EOS RP Full Frame features:

Lightest, smallest full-frame EOS camera

Rf mount Compatible with RF lenses and EF/EF-S lenses

High image quality with 26. 2 Megapixel Full-frame CMOS Sensor and DIGIC 8 Image processor

Dual Pixel CMOS AF for fast and accurate auto focus

Use the EOS Utility Webcam Beta Software (Mac and Windows) to turn your Canon camera into a high-quality webcam, or do the same using a clean HDMI output.

