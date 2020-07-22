Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering up to 50% off top brands including adidas, Under Armour, Nike, Brooks, ASICS, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. The most notable deal from this sale is the women’s Nike Joyride Run Flyknit Running Shoes. Originally priced at $180, however during the sale you can find it for $95. These shoes are lightweight, cushioned, and have thousands of small beads throughout the outsole to promote a springy step. This style also has a sock-like fit to promote support and make them convenient to slip on and off. Better yet, they’re available in several color options as well as a men’s style for $130. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

