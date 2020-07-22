Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering up to 50% off top brands including adidas, Under Armour, Nike, Brooks, ASICS, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. The most notable deal from this sale is the women’s Nike Joyride Run Flyknit Running Shoes. Originally priced at $180, however during the sale you can find it for $95. These shoes are lightweight, cushioned, and have thousands of small beads throughout the outsole to promote a springy step. This style also has a sock-like fit to promote support and make them convenient to slip on and off. Better yet, they’re available in several color options as well as a men’s style for $130. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

