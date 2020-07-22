Score a deal on your summer DIY projects: $100 Lowe’s gift card for $90 + more

Staples is now offering $100 Lowe’s gift cards for $90 with free digital delivery. That’s 10% off and a great way to score an even deeper deal on marked down items or just on your next summer DIY project. There also doesn’t appear to be a limit on how many you can purchase, so if you have something particular in mind you can maximize your savings by scoring more than one discounted gift card today. These cards can be used either in-store or online at Lowe’s and they tend to sell out quite quickly. Head below for more details and some discounted adidas credit.

Newegg is also still offering $65 worth of adidas credit for $50 with free digital delivery right now. Perfect for scoring even deeper deals in the ongoing summer adidas sales, this is a great way to get newly released gear and even deeper offers on already marked down apparel.

AMC is also offering up to $10 off its $50 gift cards and PayPal now has $50 Bass Pro Shops Gift Cards for $45 with free digital delivery as well. Also, be sure to check out our ongoing credit card features for new cashback opportunities, points tips, and travel perks.

More on Lowe’s Gift Cards:

Before you click to continue, you should know this isn’t just a gift card. It’s carte blanche for someone to pursue the dreams they have for their home. A wallet-sized dose of inspiration that grants them permission to improve and enhance. Just thought you should know. Now click away. This is a Lowe’s Gift Card. This is not a credit/debit card and has no implied warranties. This card is not redeemable for cash unless required by law and cannot be used to make payments on any charge account. Lowe’s reserves the right to deactivate or reject any Gift Card.

