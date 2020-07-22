Eastbay cuts 25% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, more

Eastbay takes 25% off orders of $50 or more with promo code DOWRK at checkout. FLX Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Inside this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, ASICS, Under Armour, and more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s adidas Ultraboost All Terrain Shoes that are marked down to $97, which originally were priced at $180. These shoes are great for hikes, workouts, and more. Plus, it has a sock-like fit for added support as well as a cushioned insole. Plus, it has a flexible, breathable design, which is great for summer. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- adidas Ultraboost All Terrain $97 (Orig. $180)
- ASICS GEL-Kayano 26 Running Shoes $90 (Orig. $160)
- Under Armour Hovr Rise Shoes $60 (Orig. $100)
- Nike PG 4 Shoes $82 (Orig. $110)
- New Balance Fuelcell Propel Shoes $67 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Novelty One Tights $45 (Orig. $60)
- adidas Originals Superstar Sneakers $60 (Orig. $90)
- Brooks Ghost 12 Running Shoes $82 (Orig. $130)
- Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 $82 (Orig. $180)
- Nike Odyssey React Flyknit 2 $45 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
