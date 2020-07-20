Hiking is a great way to get outside, especially after quarantine. However, you will want to make sure you have the correct footwear to start your journey. That’s why today we’re rounding up the top hiking sandals for men. However, hiking sandals can be pricey, so we’re sharing our top picks for under $60. Plus, we’ve found options from retailers like KEEN, Chaco, Teva, and more. Head below to find out more. (Also be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s cologne for summer.)

KEEN sandals

One of the most notable brands to shop for hiking sandals is KEEN. The men’s SOLR Toe Post Sandals are currently on sale for $50 and were originally priced at $75. These sandals are waterproof, which is great for hiking, and lightweight. They also have grooves to help with traction and a cross strap that tightens to add support. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Chaco footwear

Another top brand of footwear is Chaco, which currently has the Chillos Slide Sandals for $50, and they’re also waterproof. They have a contoured design that promotes arch support, and they’re lightweight. This style is cushioned for added comfort and can be worn with casual or workout wear.

Target sandals

If you’re looking for an inexpensive style, the Loyd Hook and Loop Men’s Sandals are priced at $25. These shoes have a velcro design that make them super easy to put on and and they’re also waterproof. They’re also highly breathable and cushioned for additional comfort. The strappy design supports your foot and has durable material.

Teva sandals

Teva hiking sandals are another top brand. Zappos is a great place to score great deals on Teva sandals, because usually they’re around $100. One of our top picks is the men’s Teva Original Universal Sandals. These sandals are cushioned, waterproof, and also lightweight. The rubber outsole and rigid grooves promotes traction. This style is priced at $50 and with over 2,000 reviews, they’re rated 4.1/5 stars.

Skechers hiking sandals

Another budget-friendly sandal option for men is Skechers. The Louden Relaxed Fit Strappy Sandal is one of our top picks and is priced at $40. These sandals are versatile and great for hiking. The adjustable straps promote a perfect fit and the design is shock absorbent. However, sizing is limited, so if you’re looking for an alternative, the Gander Alec Relaxed Sandals are very similar. Plus, they’re priced at just $42 and highly rated.

