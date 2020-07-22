Express updates your summer look with extra 60% off clearance from just $8

Express takes an extra 60% off for up to 80% off clearance items. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, they’re offering deals from $8 sitewide. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Seamed Crew Neck Stretch T-Shirt for just $8. To compare, this shirt was originally priced at $29 and can pair easily with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khaki pants alike. It also comes in several color options and will be a go-to year round. Plus, it’s infused with stretch for added comfort as well as tagless. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Express.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the High-Waisted Light Wash Jean Sash Tie Shorts are another must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $50, however during the sale you can find them for just $14. These shorts are flattering and versatile to dress up or down.

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Michael Kors Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 50% off popular handbags, apparel, accessories, and more.

