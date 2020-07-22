Govee’s dusk to dawn LED bulbs are motion-sensing at a low of $10

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 1,200-lumen Dusk to Dawn Motion-sensing LED Bulbs for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code V4S4ZCNS at checkout. Down from its near-$20 going rate, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked for combo dusk to dawn and motion-sensing LED bulbs. These bulbs go in your existing outdoor light fixtures and will automatically turn on when the sun goes down and off once it’s bright outside again. The built-in motion-sensor allows the lights to only turn on when they detect movement, further saving you cash. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Picking up Westinghouse’s 60W LED Bulb can save you some serious cash. It’s just $3 Prime shipped and adds illumination anywhere in your home. Just keep in mind it won’t turn on or off with the sun, nor will it activate when motion is detected like today’s lead deal.

For a smarter lighting experience, GE’s Alexa-enabled RGB strip is available for $50 shipped right now. This 2020 low saves you 26% from its regular going rate and delivers voice-enabled lighting to your kitchen, home theater, or anywhere else in the house.

Govee Dusk to Dawn Motion-sensing Bulb features:

Auto On/Off: Built-in PIR infrared sensor, the LED light bulb turns on automatically once movement is detected within 16.4 – 26.3ft. It shuts off 30 seconds later after no activity in the detecting scope. No need to switch on/off physically, smart bulb frees your hands.

Dusk to Dawn Sensor: With photocell sensor, the smart bulb automatically turns on at night (≤ 25lux) when movement is detected and off during the day (≥ 45lux) even with motion detected. Energy efficient design avoids wasting of electricity.

Energy Saving: This 12W motion sensor bulb features super 1200lm brightness. It is equivalent with 100W incandescent bulb while using 90% less energy. Less cost on electricity, more brightness for your home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!