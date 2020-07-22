GE’s Alexa-enabled Smart RGB Light Strip returns to 2020 low at $50 (Save 26%)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the C by GE Color LED Smart Light Strip for $49.99 shipped. Typically fetching $68, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. This 80-inch smart light strip features full RGB color illumination alongside dimmable capabilities. Place it behind your TV, on a shelf, or elsewhere in your home for a splash of color. It’s compatible with plenty of different smart home ecosystems, so whether it’s Alexa, Assistant, or a smartphone, you’re covered. Rated 4/5 stars from 110 customers. Head below for more.

Bring some ambiance into your home on a budget with TP-Link’s Kasa RGB Smart Light Bulb instead. This option ditches the strip design in favor of a typical bulb form-factor and sells for $20 at Amazon. It’ll integrate with your Alexa and Assistant setup just the same as the featured deal, but for notably less.

Or if you don’t mind giving up the more well-known branding, this smart RGB light strip is currently on sale for $30. You aren’t getting the same quality, but there is 33-feet of lighting here instead of the lead deal’s nearly 7-feet. Plus, find even more in our smart home guide.

C by GE Color LED Smart Light Strip features:

Create the perfect mood with this GE C full-color smart LED light strip. Millions of color options offer vast customization choices, and the tunable white light option syncs with your body’s sleep cycle. This GE C full-color LED light strip features Bluetooth technology and an iOS and Android-compatible app for hands-free usage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

