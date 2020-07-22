Add 40 classic games to your desk with NEOGEO Mini: $46 at Amazon (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the NEOGEO Mini International for $45.97 shipped. That’s 25% off recent pricing there and is the best price we’ve tracked since May. If you’ve been looking for a way to boost fun at your desk, this mini console is certainly worth a look. Players will find a total of 40 classic games in store. Titles range from King of Fighters and Fatal Fury to Metal Slug and Samurai Showdown. A built-in 3.5-inch LCD display allows you to play anywhere and a mini-HDMI port along the back makes it easy to connect to the TV. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Want to connect to the big screen? Thankfully it won’t cost much with Amazon’s in-house Mini-HDMI to HDMI Cable at $8. It’s ready to work with both 4K inputs and outputs, making it a solid option to keep around the house. Not only will it work with your new handheld console, it also paves the way for viewing footage directly from digital cameras and some other devices.

NEOGEO Mini International features:

NEOGEO mini International is equipped with a 3.5 inch LCD screen. Its arcade machine body also includes a joystick controller and stereo speakers. You can enjoy the games without a separate TV

NEOGEO mini International is small enough to fit on your palm. With 390g overall weight and USB power supply, you can have fun anywhere with a portable power source

NEOGEO mini International has built-in instant save/load function. When pressing [START] and [SELECT] together, you can save the current game progress or load a previous profile in the menu

