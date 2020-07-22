New Balance takes 25% off sitewide to boost your summer workouts

- Jul. 22nd 2020 12:54 pm ET

New Balance is currently offering 25% off sitewide, including new arrivals and sale styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the 574 Core Shoes are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find them for $60. These shoes are great for everyday wear and look great paired with shorts for summer. The shoes are very easy to style and comes in six versatile color options. With nearly 300 reviews from New Balance customers, they’re rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Norstrom Rack’s Converse Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off styles for the whole family.

