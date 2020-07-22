Amazon’s in-house brand Peak Velocity Training Shorts drop to $9.50 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is currently offering its in-house brand Peak Velocity Men’s Training Shorts for $9.50 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $25, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These shorts are perfect for workouts with breathable material and stretch panels that add mobility. This style also has sweat-wicking fabric and comes in two seam options at 8- or 10-inches. Plus, these are great for morning or evening workouts with reflective details that help to keep you visible in low light. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more details about the shorts.

You can also pair these shorts with the Russel Athletic Cotton T-Shirt that’s priced at just $8. This shirt is available in several color options and is also sweat-wicking. With over 2,000 reviews from Amazon customers, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out The North Face’s new markdown event that’s offering up to 40% off t-shirts, shorts, jackets, and more.

Peak Velocity Training Shorts feature:

Build Your Own Training Shorts are built with a wicking polyester fabric that is both comfortable and durable.

Stretch panels on sides allow for unrestricted movement

Training short with two mesh lined hand pockets, sweat-resistant cellphone zip pocket (may not fit some “Plus” size phones), side stretch panels, internal drawcord, and reflective elements

An Amazon brand – These 10″ inseam training shorts are built with thoughtful features to take your workout to the next level.

