The North Face offers up to 40% off new markdowns: t-shirts, shorts, more

The North Face added new gear to its sale styles with up to 40% off. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on t-shirts, shorts, jackets, pullovers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Sprag Chino Shorts are a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $55, however during the sale you can find them for $33. They’re available in several color options and are infused with stretch, which is great for summer activities. You can also choose between 9 or 11-inch lengths and they even have a zippered pocket to store important items. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, if you’re looking for new hiking shoes, be sure to check out our guide to the best pick’s for men under $60.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!