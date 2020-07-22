RYOBI Days at Home Depot takes up to 40% off tools, vacuums, and accessories

Home Depot has launched a new RYOBI Days sale taking up to 40% off a selection of tools, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup if you prefer. Headlining is the RYOBI ONE+ 6-Gallon Wet/Dry Vac at $149. Regularly $200, today’s deal is a match of the best we’ve seen in 2020. This bundle ships with the vacuum itself, along with various attachments, a hose, and more. You’ll also receive one of RYOBI’s high-capacity 4Ah batteries, which should give you plenty of juice for various cleaning sessions around the house or studio. Rated 4/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more top picks from Home Depot’s latest RYOBI Days sale.

Also as part of today’s sale, you can get two 4Ah batteries and your choice of a Ryobi tool for $99. You have a selection of over 10 different tools to choose from with some valued at as much as $100 alone, which is what the battery 2-pack usually goes for. This is a great way to expand your setup and pick up two robust 4Ah batteries along the way. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Make sure to dive into the rest of Home Depot’s latest RYOBI Days sale for even more deals on everyday essentials like drills, impact drivers, and more. Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RYOBI ONE+ Wet/Dry Vac features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless 6 Gal. Wet/Dry Vacuum with Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah LITHIUM+ HP High Capacity Battery. This vacuum has a powerful 80 CFM. The no-tip wheel design and 360° mobility keeps your vacuum balanced when rolling over cords and thresholds.

