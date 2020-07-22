Many Timex, Skagen, and Fossil watches plummet at Amazon, now priced from $33

Today we’ve come across a wide selection of Timex, Skagen, and Fossil watches discounted as low as $33 at Amazon. Our top pick is the Skagen Signatur Watch at $57 shipped. That’s $38 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. This watch sports a minimalistic round face with blue sandblast dial. Each hand has a simplistic design and its silver case measures 40mm. A genuine leather band is included, and it straps on using a standard buckle closure. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches priced from $33.

More watches on sale:

While there are certainly a lot of options listed above, nothing there may align with your preferred style. If that’s the case, be sure to swing by yesterday’s roundup to find even more watches up to 45% off. Our top pick was Skagen’s bold Aaren Minimalistic Watch at $57.

Skagen Men’s Signatur Watch features:

Minimalist round watch with blue sandblast dial featuring stick indices and logo at 3 o’clock

40 mm case in polished silver-tone

Quartz movement with analog display

Leather band with buckle closure

