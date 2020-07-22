Many Timex, Skagen, and Fossil watches plummet at Amazon, now priced from $33

- Jul. 22nd 2020 2:54 pm ET

From $33
0

Today we’ve come across a wide selection of Timex, Skagen, and Fossil watches discounted as low as $33 at Amazon. Our top pick is the Skagen Signatur Watch at $57 shipped. That’s $38 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. This watch sports a minimalistic round face with blue sandblast dial. Each hand has a simplistic design and its silver case measures 40mm. A genuine leather band is included, and it straps on using a standard buckle closure. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches priced from $33.

More watches on sale:

While there are certainly a lot of options listed above, nothing there may align with your preferred style. If that’s the case, be sure to swing by yesterday’s roundup to find even more watches up to 45% off. Our top pick was Skagen’s bold Aaren Minimalistic Watch at $57.

Skagen Men’s Signatur Watch features:

  • Minimalist round watch with blue sandblast dial featuring stick indices and logo at 3 o’clock
  • 40 mm case in polished silver-tone
  • Quartz movement with analog display
  • Leather band with buckle closure

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $33
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Fossil Skagen Timex

About the Author