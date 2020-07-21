Skagen’s bold Aaren Minimalistic Watch hits $57 (Reg. $95), more up to 45% off

Today we’ve found a nice variety of Skagen and Fossil watches up to 45% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Skagen Aaren Minimalistic Watch for $57 shipped. That’s $38 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we’ve tracked in months. This watch sports a bold red colorway which is accompanied by 36mm case and 16mm band sizes. The case is comprised of stainless steel and the dial perfectly matches its paired band. It’s ready to resist water in depths of up to 30-meters, ensuring it can unquestionably withstand accidental spills or splashes. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches priced from $35.

More watches on sale:

On the hunt for something affordable and smart? Well, it just so happens that we have found the TicWatch C2 Smartwatch at a new Amazon low of $140. That’s 30% off what you’d typically spend, making now an excellent time to strike. Despite running Google Wear OS, its battery is said to last roughly 2-days per charge.

Skagen Aaren Minimalistic Watch features:

36 millimeters case, 16 millimeters band width, mineral crystal, Quartz movement with three hand analog display, imported

Round stainless steel case, with a Red dial. 3 ATM: Water resistant up to 30 meters: Will withstand splashes in water. This product is authentic and sold directly from the brand manufacturer to Amazon

Water resistant to 30 meters (100 feet): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

