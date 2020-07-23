Amazon offers summer dresses and tops for women from just $12 Prime shipped

- Jul. 23rd 2020 9:27 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Doublju Company via Amazon is offering 20% off select dresses and tops for women. Our top pick from this sale is the Women’s Basic Scoop Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Mini Tank Dress for $12.79 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $16, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This dress comes in an array of color options and is perfect for summer weather. It can also be layered with jackets or sweaters for fall. Over 50% of reviewers left a 5 star rating. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another notable deal from this event is the Doublju Stretchy Fitted Tulip Dress that features a touch higher neckline then the one mentioned above. It’s currently marked down to $18 and regularly is priced at $22. With 280 reviews, over 50% left a 5 star rating.

Finally, be sure to check out Eastbay’s Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off orders of $50 or more. Inside this sale you will find deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more.

Bodycon Mini Tank Dress features:

  • Stretchy Sleeveless Tunic Mini Bodycon Tank Dress
  • Features sleeveless, scoop neck front and back, soft and stertchy fabric. Various Color Choices and Plus Size Available.
  • Color disclaimer: Due to monitor settings and monitor pixel definition, we cannot guarantee the color that you see will be exact from the actual color of the product

Best Amazon Deals

Best Fashion Deals

