Amazon offers summer dresses and tops for women from just $12 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Doublju Company via Amazon is offering 20% off select dresses and tops for women. Our top pick from this sale is the Women’s Basic Scoop Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Mini Tank Dress for $12.79 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $16, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This dress comes in an array of color options and is perfect for summer weather. It can also be layered with jackets or sweaters for fall. Over 50% of reviewers left a 5 star rating. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another notable deal from this event is the Doublju Stretchy Fitted Tulip Dress that features a touch higher neckline then the one mentioned above. It’s currently marked down to $18 and regularly is priced at $22. With 280 reviews, over 50% left a 5 star rating.

Finally, be sure to check out Eastbay’s Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off orders of $50 or more. Inside this sale you will find deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more.

Bodycon Mini Tank Dress features:

Stretchy Sleeveless Tunic Mini Bodycon Tank Dress

Features sleeveless, scoop neck front and back, soft and stertchy fabric. Various Color Choices and Plus Size Available.

Color disclaimer: Due to monitor settings and monitor pixel definition, we cannot guarantee the color that you see will be exact from the actual color of the product

