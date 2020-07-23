This outdoor plug-in timer has a built-in light sensor for just $9 (35% off)

BN-LINK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Outdoor 24-hour Plug-in Timer with Light Sensor for $9.09 Prime shipped with the code Q3IJQ2HQ at checkout. Down 35% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This plug-in timer is perfect for automating routines outside of your home any time of the year. It has a built-in photocell light sensor so it can turn on at dusk and off at dawn, or you can tell it to turn on once the sun goes down and off after a certain number of hours. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

BN-LINK Outdoor Plug-in Timer features:

Our outdoor timer’s smart photocell senses dusk/darkness and automatically turns on/off your lights. Use outdoors for your yard lighting, patio lighting, holiday decorations, and more! (Waterproof as long as unit is 1′ above ground)

Choose the schedule you want: dusk-dawn, 2h, 4h, 6h, or 8h after dusk. Simply plug in your lights, turn the dial, and let our timer do the work for you.

Featuring a 6 inch cord and 2 grounded outlets, this timer can support a variety of different setups in a variety of locations.

