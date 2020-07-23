This outdoor plug-in timer has a built-in light sensor for just $9 (35% off)

- Jul. 23rd 2020 6:55 pm ET

0

BN-LINK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Outdoor 24-hour Plug-in Timer with Light Sensor for $9.09 Prime shipped with the code Q3IJQ2HQ at checkout. Down 35% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This plug-in timer is perfect for automating routines outside of your home any time of the year. It has a built-in photocell light sensor so it can turn on at dusk and off at dawn, or you can tell it to turn on once the sun goes down and off after a certain number of hours. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If budget is more of a concern than photocell light sensors and outdoor ratings, Gosund’s Wi-Fi Smart Plug is a great buy. It’s just $7 Prime shipped and delivers Assistant and Alexa integrations for a budget-focused smart experience.

Speaking of smart home gear, did you see that you can upgrade your garage door with voice control for just $27 shipped right now? That’s right, the meross Wi-Fi Smart Garage Door Opener is on sale for 32% off right now, so act fast before the deal ends.

BN-LINK Outdoor Plug-in Timer features:

  • Our outdoor timer’s smart photocell senses dusk/darkness and automatically turns on/off your lights. Use outdoors for your yard lighting, patio lighting, holiday decorations, and more! (Waterproof as long as unit is 1′ above ground)
  • Choose the schedule you want: dusk-dawn, 2h, 4h, 6h, or 8h after dusk. Simply plug in your lights, turn the dial, and let our timer do the work for you.
  • Featuring a 6 inch cord and 2 grounded outlets, this timer can support a variety of different setups in a variety of locations.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service.
The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
