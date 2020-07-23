Control your garage door with this Alexa-enabled smart opener at $27 (32% off)

Meross Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Smart Garage Door Opener Remote for $26.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code F7LPTEOL at checkout. Taking 32% off the usual $40 going rate, today’s offer is $1.50 under our previous mention and the lowest we’ve tracked so far this year. Integrating with Alexa and Google Assistant, this garage door opener can be controlled via voice commands, your smartphone, and more. On top of that, IFTTT support enters as well for setting automations and connecting with your other smart home gear. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,580 customers. More details below.

A great budget-friendly way to incorporate some smart home features into your garage door is by adding a door/window sensor into the mix. It’ll allow you to always check if the garage is open or closed, and even set automations based on its status. This option from Kangaroo also senses motion, so you can know when movement is detected even if the door is up.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find even more ways to supplement your setup, and on sale at that. Google’s Nest Thermostat E now comes bundled with a Nest Mini and more at $189, or 20% off the usual price tag. Plus, Ring Video Doorbell Pro can be yours from $119 in refurbished condition today.

Meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener features:

It’s never been so easy to control your garage door opener! Just use the meross app from anywhere, or speak to your Alexa or Google assistant devices, to let in your family, guests, or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!