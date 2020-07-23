Eddie Bauer Adventure Days takes 40-50% off your purchase + free shipping

- Jul. 23rd 2020 12:32 pm ET

0

Eddie Bauer’s Adventure Days takes 40% off your purchase with code VENTURE at checkout. Plus, Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive 50% off your order with code ARPERKS. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Voyager Flex 10-inch Chino Shorts are a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $60, however during the sale you can find them for $24. These shorts are infused with stretch for added comfort and come in several color options. They’re great for outdoor adventures or casual summer events and also have large pockets for storage of essentials. Plus, you can easily pair them with the TrailCool Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $30, which is $20 off the original rate. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out The North Face new markdown’s event that’s offering up to 40% off select styles.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

