GE’s LED+ linkable motion 1,200-lumen flood lights hit Amazon low of just $15

Amazon is offering the GE LED+ Linkable Motion 1,200-lumen LED Flood Light for $14.99 Prime shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $20, today’s deal is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. These bulbs pack motion-sensing and 1,200-lumens of brightness to light up your yard whenever someone walks into view of the bulb. The lights even link together to create up to four zones, allowing motion detection in one area to trigger lights in another part of your yard for further illumination. Plus, these bulbs are designed to be used outdoors, meaning they’re built to withstand just about any type of weather. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you just need to replace the fixture for your outdoor lighting, Brinks has you covered. This 2-head light socket is designed to withstand the elements and be installed outside of your home for just $10 Prime shipped at Amazon. Just be careful when installing this, and contact an electrician if you don’t have any prior knowledge of wiring or electricity.

Looking to light up your yard for a bit less? Govee’s dusk to dawn LED bulbs deliver both motion and light sensors and still output 1,200-lumens for just $5 Prime shipped each when you buy two. The biggest downside here? You’ll lose out on the linking feature that today’s lead deal offers.

GE LED+ Linkable Motion Flood Light features:

UPGRADE YOUR HOME WITH GE OUTDOOR LED FLOOD LIGHTS Get next-level linkable motion light bulbs for outdoor flood lights The GE LED+ motion sensor outdoor flood lights stay on at 50% brightness level from dusk to dawn and switch to 100% illumination level for 3 mins when motion is detected

SECURITY LIGHTS MOTION OUTDOOR DETECTION The outdoor LED flood lights allow you to not worry about finding the light switch when your hands are full The Dusk to Dawn setting turns the LED outdoor flood lights on at night and off during the day

ENERGY SAVING LED FLOOD LIGHTS Extend the life of your outdoor motion sensor lights and reduce energy costs The motion LED flood lights will last 15 000 hours with a 1 8 estimated energy cost per year

