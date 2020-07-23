Go big with a giant Connect 4 game for the backyard at $122 (Reg. $195+)

Woot is now offering the Rally and Roar Giant 4 in A RowWooden Connect Game for $121.99 Prime shipped. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly over $200 at Amazon and currently fetching $197, today’s deal is nearly 40% of the going rate and the best price we can find. Perfect for adding some big-time fun to your summer get-togethers, it stands over 4-feet tall and includes 42 discs with a draw-string bag to carry them in. The actual game board is made of “sturdy, water- and pest-repellent” pinewood and makes for as good a drinking game as it does something you can enjoy with the kids. Rated 4+ stars rom over 900 Amazon customers. More details below.

Prefer to go with a giant-sized Jenga-Like experience instead? This 4-foot tall Giant Tumbling Timber Set sells for $60 at Amazon and carries solid ratings from hundreds. Or, stick with a Connect 4 option and go with a 2-foot model for $73 shipped at Amazon. It’s not quite as large, but might be easier for the kids anyway.

But we also have some regular-sized board games on sale as well. Including Monopoly Game of Thrones and much more, you’ll find a host of options starting from just over $15 right here.

More on the Giant 4 in A Row Wooden Connect Game:

CONNECT WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY: This exciting, all-inclusive outdoor family game is a popular life-size kid’s game with a twist. Play it at home, outside, at a birthday party, or BBQ. This game for all ages will keep everyone entertained for hours.

PREMIUM CONSTRUCTION: Our jumbo four-to-score game is made of sturdy, water- and pest- repellent pinewood that is superior to the plastic our competitors use. With colorful chips and a durable canvas bag, this kit is premium quality you can rely on.

