Head back to Westeros: Game of Thrones Board Game now $31 (Reg. $48) + more

Amazon is offering the Game of Thrones Board Game (Second Edition) for $30.71 shipped. Regularly $65 direct from Fantasy Flight Games, it usually sells for closer to $48 at Amazon and is now within a few bucks of the all-time low. This version, which is based on the Game of Thrones book series, is in the process of being ported to PC for release later this year. But if you prefer to keep board game night old-school, you can take “command of the Great Houses of Westeros” at more than 50% off today. Suitable for 3- to 6-players, this edition incorporates some of the elements from past expansions and takes place after the death of King Robert Baratheon. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If the Game of Thrones game doesn’t interest you, check out the Monopoly Star Wars Complete Saga while it’s on sale. Currently marked down to $22 at Amazon, this is the classic you remember with loads of Star Wars art, tokens, and more. We also have selection of notable board game deals still live down below to choose from as well:

However, if you prefer to go the virtual route for game nights, here are all of today’s most notable console, iOS, and Android game deals. You might also want to hit up our LEGO hub for today’s new piano kit and a series of building kit deals as well as today’s Disney summer toy sale event.

More on the Game of Thrones Board Game:

King Robert Baratheon is dead, and the lands of Westeros brace for battle. Can you claim the Iron Throne? To take control of the well-known characters from George R.R. Martin’s beloved fantasy series, players must fight for dominance of the realm. Each player takes control of one of six Great Houses of Westeros, then sets out on an epic campaign of combat and politics to secure total dominance. The detailed board represents an accurate map of Westeros, and figures shaped as footmen, knights, ships, and siege engines display your military might to the realm.

