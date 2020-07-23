Enjoy a huge $470 discount on Harman Kardon’s Citation 500 Assistant Speaker

- Jul. 23rd 2020 3:44 pm ET

Harman Kardon is offering its Citation 500 Assistant-enabled Speaker for $229.99 shipped. Down from its lofty $700 list price, B&H now has it listed for $450 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering Google’s Assistant built-in, you’ll be able to issue voice commands to this speaker to change the music, control smart home gear, and much more. It’s multi-room capable and offers high-fidelity audio in your smart home setup, packing two 0.98-inch tweeters and two 5.16-inch woofers. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Amazon’s Echo Studio offers similar high-fidelity audio for a few bucks less. Coming in at $200 shipped, you’ll get 3D audio and Alexa voice services here. Echo Studio packs five speakers to produce powerful bass, dynamic mid-range, and crisp highs. Plus, Dolby Atmos technology adds space, clarity, and depth.

If you’re wanting to further expand your smart home, Nest’s Thermostat E is a great investment. Right now, it comes bundled with a Nest Mini smart speaker, which also leverages Google Assistant for voice commands. Just $189 shipped scores you the speaker and thermostat, pushing your smart home to the next level.

Harman Kardon Citation 500 features:

Enjoy voice control and Bluetooth audio streaming with the gray Harman Kardon Citation 500 Smart Speaker. Dual-band Wi-Fi allows you to stream and cast from numerous music sources, and built-in Bluetooth technology allows you to pair and wirelessly stream music from your compatible devices, such as smartphones or tablets. Connecting to the web via Wi-Fi, this speaker has the Google Assistant built-in, allowing it to be controlled using just your voice with its built-in microphone system, which can be disabled for privacy; you can also control the speaker from the color touchscreen. The Citation 500 outputs up to 200W of power from its two 0.98″ tweeters and two 5.16″ woofers.

