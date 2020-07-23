Nest Thermostat E bundled with a Nest Mini and more drops to $189 (Save 20%)

Rakuten is currently offering the Google Nest Thermostat E bundled with a Nest Mini Speaker and two smart plugs for $189 shipped. Don’t forget to sign-up for a free Rakuten account to collect cashback and more. Down from the $238 price tag you’d pay for all of the bundled smart home gear, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $8 of the combined 2020 lows on everything, and marks the best we’ve seen in months. Standout features on Nest Thermostat E fall to its sleek design complete with a frosted glass display. Alongside integrating with the rest of your Google Assistant-powered setup, you’re looking at added energy savings which is said to reduce heating bills by 12%. Throw in the Nest Mini, and you’ll be able issue voice commands to the thermostat and two smart plugs. Nearly 1,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’d rather skip the smart home control found in the Nest deal altogether, consider the Honeywell Programmable Thermostat at $49 instead. This option still brings 7-day scheduling and other notable features into your home’s 2-zone heating and cooling system. You can even set a weekday and weekend preference, helping to create a more personalized heating setup throughout the summer and beyond.

Those looking to give their home network a boost will also want to check out this offer we spotted on Google’s Nest WiFi System, which comes bundled with a Nest Hub for $299. That’s $60 off the going rate and a great price if your Wi-Fi hasn’t been up to spec lately.

Nest Thermostat E features:

Its simple design and new frosted display blend into the background. With proven energy-saving features, the Google Nest Thermostat E can help you save from day one. And you can change the temperature from anywhere – the beach, the office or your bed.

