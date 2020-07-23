Lenovo’s 8-inch Smart Display hits new low of $63 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

- Jul. 23rd 2020 6:06 pm ET

Woot is offering the Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display for $62.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $200, it goes for $130 new at Best Buy right now and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This 8-inch Smart Display is a great addition to any home. It packs Google Assistant for vocal commands and offers on-display recipes, timers, and much more. I have one in my kitchen and find it invaluable for cooking. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Opt for the refurbished Amazon Echo Show 5 to save a few bucks. It’s available for $60 shipped at Amazon and comes with a full 1-year warranty. Echo Show 5 takes up less counter space and leverages Amazon’s Alexa voice service platform, which might tie into your smart home better.

For a higher-end experience, the Harman Kardon Citation 500 is $470 off. Down to $230 shipped, this high-fidelity speaker is the perfect upgrade to any high-end smart home. It also utilizes Google Assistant for smart commands, allowing it to tie into today’s lead deal perfectly.

Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display features:

Make everyday life easier with this 8-inch Lenovo Smart Display. Its built-in Google Assistant responds quickly to your voice commands, whether you need to check your morning commute or bring up a recipe, and the brilliant Full HD touch screen offers a colorful, crisp view. This Lenovo Smart Display lets you catch up with family and friends using video chat.

