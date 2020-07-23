LG’s XBOOM Bluetooth Speakers with beat lighting up to 45% off at Amazon today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 45% off LG XBOOM portable speakers. One standout is the LG PK5 XBOOM Go Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $69.99 shipped. Originally $150, it sells for between $88 and $125 these days at Amazon and Walmart. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and the best we have tracked on Amazon since last year. This model has all of the must-have features as well as synchronized LED beat lighting. Along with the Bluetooth connectivity and up to 18-hours of playback, this speaker carries an IPX5 weather- and splash-resistance rating as well as the ability to take calls and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 850 Amazon customers. Head below for more details and the rest of today’s LG speaker deals.

If it’s just a simple Bluetooth speaker you’re after, consider the OontZ Angle 3 at just $26 shipped. It doesn’t pack the same amount of power, nor will its lights blink to your beats, but it will still provide IPX5-rated portable audio for much less.

But you’ll also want to browse through the rest of today’s LG Gold Box offers right here. Along with deals on the higher-end models, you’ll also find additional options from $70. Then swing by our portable Bluetooth speaker deal hub for additional offers from Bose, JBL, and much more including the Bose SoundLink Color II at $99.

More on the LG PK5 Xboom Go Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:

Easy Bluetooth pairing & high definition streaming with enhanced bass

Upto 18 hours playback on a single charge

Grab & Go handles – Bring the PK5 anywhere your travels take you

Water and weather resistant (iPX5 rated water resistance)

Bluetooth speakerphone – Take calls over the PK5 speaker

LED lighting to the beat

