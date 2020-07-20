An all-time low brings the Bose SoundLink Color II Speaker to $99 (Save $30)

Amazon is currently offering the Bose SoundLink Color II Portable Bluetooth Speaker in a variety of styles for $99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Down from $129, today’s offer saves you 23% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. If you’re looking for a new Bluetooth speaker to serenade you at home, then the Soundlink Color is worth a closer look. It features 8-hours of battery life per charge, and a rugged IPX7 waterproof design ensures you can listen to music by the pool, in the shower, and pretty much anywhere else. Plus, two of the speakers can be paired together for stereo playback. Over 12,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For a more affordable way to bring home some Bose audio, the brand’s Soundlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker will only set you back $79. This alternative features a similar waterproof design as the lead deal, but with a lower-end audio array compared to that of the Color II detailed above. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 12,600 customers.

If you’re after headphones instead, the Bose ANC 700 Wireless cans are currently marked down to $299, saving you $100 from the usual price tag. Then go swing by our Bluetooth speaker guide for all of the other discounts still available.

Bose SoundLink Color II features:

Wireless audio streaming and portability are combined in the soft black Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker. This speaker pairs with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, like smartphones, for wireless music streaming up to 33′ away. An auxiliary audio input is also on-board for interfacing wired audio sources, such as tablets and MP3 players.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!