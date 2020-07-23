This gooseneck phone mount is flexible and reaches 35-inches for under $8

- Jul. 23rd 2020 5:34 pm ET

0

Licheers (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Flexible Gooseneck Phone Holder for $7.79 Prime shipped with the code 6R8ZZ495 at checkout. Down 40% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked recently and is the lowest available. This mount holds phones ranging from 3.5- to 7-inches and everything in between. It mounts to a tabletop and delivers over 35-inches of reach. If you’re wanting to keep your iPhone within view at your desk, this is a great way to do it. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Just need to prop your phone up without having it mounted to a 35-inch arm? Well, this 2-pack of foldable stands is available for just $6 Prime shipped. This gives you a stand to keep in your bag and on your desk for just $3 each, which is quite a bit more budget-focused than today’s lead deal.

Be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories guide. Today’s roundup of the best deals includes USB-C to Lightning cables for $15, solar chargers, and much more.

Licheers Flexible Gooseneck Phone Holder features:

  • Phone mount with sturdy and bendy Aluminum alloy arm secures your smartphone from falling or moving around.
  • Flexible cell phone holder freely 360 °rotated, long arm 35.44 inch makes it easy to position the phone at the ideal distance and angle for comfortable viewing.
  • Fit for most universal smartphones 3.5-6 inch, like iphone7 Plus, 6, 6 plus,5S / 5SE, Samsung galaxy, HTC, Nokia, LG etc., with or without protective case. Rubberized holder and clip base firmly hold your device in place.

