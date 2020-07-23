Smartphone Accessories: USB-C to Lightning Cable 2-pack $15 (22% off), more

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of its 6.6-foot USB-C to Lightning Cables for $14.81 Prime shipped when code E3NWMZU2 has been applied at checkout. Down from $19, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by about $1, and marks the lowest we’ve seen this year. Grabbing a 2-pack of Lightning to USB-C cables is a great way to keep your iPhone and more refueled whether you’re on the couch, in the car, or plugging in for overnight charging. These options from Aukey sport rugged, braided nylon designs to help stand up to wear and tear over time. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
When used with the original Apple USB-C power adapter that supports USB Power Delivery, this cable fast charges your iPhone XS Max / XS / XR. MFi-certified cable ensures full compatibility with iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector, and Mac or other computers with USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port.
Tough braided nylon cable with aramid fiber support cores and slim, reversible connectors for easy connection and dependable daily use. USB Power Delivery is a new, universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices. Please use the USB-C charger with this cable.
