QNAP’s 3-Bay NAS packs three M.2 slots, 10Gb Ethernet, more at $300 (Save 20%)

Today only, Woot is offering the QNAP TS-332X 10GbE 3-Bay NAS for $299.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Down from its $379 going rate that you’ll find at B&H or Adorama, today’s offer is good for an over 20% discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. This 3-bay NAS delivers a more unique setup than your usual network storage system. Alongside the three 3.5-inch hard drive bays, there’s also three M.2 SSD slots with support for RAID 5 for increased performance, as well as dual Ethernet ports. To keep up with the up to 1,085MB/s transfer speeds, there’s also a 10GbE SFP+ port for fully taking advantage of the SSDs. It includes 2GB of RAM, which can be upgraded to 16GB down the line, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Get in the NAS game for even less with the Synology 2-Bay DS220j. This option will only set you back $170 at Amazon, providing plenty of savings along the way. While it won’t be able to handle quite the same storage capacities as the lead deal, nor the enhanced connectivity, it’ll still offer a great way to dive into having a file server. We found it to be a great option for home backups in our hands-in review.

Synology also just released its new DS220+ NAS, which we found to be quite a powerhouse in our recent hands-on look. It has a similar 2-bay design to the lead deal, but offers more bang for your buck over the entry-level DS120j. Get all the details right here.

QNAP 10GbE 3-Bay NAS features:

The TS-332X 3-Bay NAS Enclosure from QNAP not only let you build a RAID 5 array, but also features a 10GbE SFP+ port and three M.2 2280 SATA III SSD slots to enable higher performance for demanding operations. Built with a minimalist design, this NAS can easily fit within your workspace. This NAS is powered by a 1.7 GHz Alpine AL-324 Quad-Core processor and 2GB DDR4 RAM, which can be upgraded to 16GB. The 10GbE port drives non-encrypted read speeds of up to 1085 MB/s and write speeds of up to 525 MB/s.

